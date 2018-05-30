Frances McBride

December 3, 1921-May 26, 2018
PORT BYRON — Frances M. McBride, 96, of Port Byron, passed away, Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 2, at Gibson–Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Port Byron. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Port Byron.
Frances was born December 3, 1921, in Davenport, the daughter of Frank and Bernice (Bennett) Sweatt. She married Lamont McBride on October 19, 1945, in Erie, Illinois. Frances started her career at the Port Byron Post Office prior to working at the Rock Island Arsenal. She retired from the Arsenal as a supervisor after many years of federal service. She was a Past President and Chaplin of the Port Byron American Legion Auxiliary and actively involved as a member of the United Methodist Women. As a longtime member of First United Methodist Church, Port Byron, she held many special events to benefit the local community. Some of her favorite hobbies were monitoring river traffic, bird watching, and collecting stamps, coins and post cards.
Frances is survived by her son, Dennis (Maria) McBride, Hampton; five grandchildren, Larry (Kim) Tremaglio, Steve (Sharon) Tremaglio, Vince Jarrett (Kate), Greg (Tamika) Tremaglio, Cary McKenna; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Lamont. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.