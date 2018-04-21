May 23, 1925-April 19, 2018
WYOMING - Francis Paul McAndrew, 92, of Wyoming, died on Thursday, April 19, 2018, at Unity Point St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
Per his wishes, there will be no services. Entrusted with the arrangements is Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Francis was born May 23, 1925, in Lost Nation, Iowa, the son of Francis and Mary (Noring) McAndrew. He graduated from Lost Nation High School in 1942. After graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corps. While at Camp Pendleton, he played the saxophone in the Marine Corps Band. Francis participated in the Consolidation of the Northern Solomon Islands and the Philippine Campaign. He was honorably discharged in 1945. Francis was employed as a draftsman at Howard Green Engineering in Cedar Rapids. He proudly retired in 1989 after many years of service.
Francis enjoyed repairing and fabricating farm equipment with his brother and nephews. He is survived by a sister, Jean Eganhouse of Monmouth, Iowa; sister-in-law, Joyce McAndrew of Maquoketa, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bill, sister Mary Ann Schwager, niece Maurna McAndrew, and infant niece Judith Schwager and his special friend, Irene.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.