Frederick Canarr

February 19, 1938 - May 11, 2018
MILAN - Frederick P. Canarr, 80, of Milan, Illinois, passed away on Friday, May 11, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center in Aledo.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 17, 2018, at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Burial will be in the Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery with Military rites by the combined units of the VFW Post #1565 and American Legion Post #27. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Frederick. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Frederick Paul Canarr was born on February 19, 1938, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Kenneth F. and Mabel D. (Davidson) Canarr. In 1956, Fred was united in marriage to Joan M. Beach in Buffalo, Iowa, and later divorced. On November 10, 1962, Fred was united in marriage to Janice D. Barnes in Rock Island, Illinois. Fred proudly served his county in the United States Army, serving from August 1962 – December 1967. Fred was a truck driver and belonged to the American Legion. He enjoyed fishing, camping and visiting with friends, but most of all, Fred loved to spend time with his grandchildren.
Fred will be deeply missed by his children, Lisa A. Brandon of Milan, Diane K. (Kurt) Holloway of Dayton, Texas, Fred Canarr, Jr. of Warrenton, Mo., and Robin Dudley of Davenport and many grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Janice, two brothers, John and Lester and two sisters, Janet Shetler and Nancy Renfro.