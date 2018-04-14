March 4, 1949-April 12, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — Frederick P. Kopp, 69, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111 1st St. A, Moline. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Muscatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ARC of the Quad- Cities.
Fred was born March 4, 1949, in Muscatine, the son of Philip and Erma (Dallner) Kopp. He married Sharon Huegerich on Aug. 24, 1974, in Carroll, Iowa. He received his bachelor's degree and his law degree from the University of Iowa.
Fred practiced law in the Quad-City area for the last 43 years, the last 15 years at the Rock Island Arsenal. He was a member of St. Pius X Church, Rock Island, and the Rock Island County Bar Association. Fred was a commissioner of the Greater Metropolitan Housing Authority. He was an avid reader and an Iowa Hawkeye fan. Fred had a strong interest in his family genealogy and enjoyed collecting comic books.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon; children, Elaine Watson and Philip Kopp, both of Tiffin, Iowa; and grandchildren, Charlotte and Kaitlin.
Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com