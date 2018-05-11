FUNERALS
Today
Elizabeth Magee, noon, Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Gayle Esther Pahl, noon, Davenport Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Virginia E. Chandler, 11:30 a.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Betty Ann (Lewis) Davis, noon Calvary Seventh-day Adventist Church, Davenport.
Wayne Erickson, 1 p.m., Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport.
Minnie Meeker, 10 a.m., Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Albert W. Morris, 11 a.m., Durant Cemetery.
Craig S. Raines. 6 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly, Milan.
Faye White, 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Davenport.
Tomorrow
Kathleen L. Anderson, 10 a.m., Orion (Illinois) United Methodist Church.
Miriam J. Baehnk, 10 a.m., St. Mark Lutheran Church, Davenport.
Bonnie J. Eller, 11 a.m., Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Dolores Johnson, 11 a.m., Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Hilda Olga Kummerfeldt, 10:30 a.m., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Durant.
George "Doug" Norman, 10 a.m., Christ the King Church, Moline.
Wanda Petersen, 11 a.m., St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Wheatland, Iowa
Jacqueline R. Schenkel, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Muscatine.