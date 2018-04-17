Today
Jessie F. Casillas, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island.
Josie L. Collins, 11 a.m., Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt, Iowa.
Constance Coward, 10 a.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline.
Dianna Goslowsky, 10:30 a.m., Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Davenport.
Jill Jorgensen, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport.
Frederick P. Kopp, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.
Nicole Marie Lacina, noon, Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Ronald L. Petersen, 10:30 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Clinton.
Dorothy Ione Seligman, 11 a.m., Durant Cemetery.
Tomorrow
Scott A. Ashley, 2 p.m., St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Iowa City.
Katie Maureen Dlouhy, 11 a.m., Our Lady of the River Catholic Church, LeClaire.
Melvin L. "Mel" Farley, 11 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
William J. "B.J. the DJ" Henderson Jr., 10:30 a.m., Hendersen-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty, Iowa.
Mary L. Lamb, 10 a.m., Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.