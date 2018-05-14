FUNERALS
Today
David James Cox, 10 a.m., Eserdahl Mortuary, Moline.
Jeffrey Hendricks, noon, Camanche Chapel, Snell-Zornig Funeral Home.
Sarah A. "Sally" Gianulis, 6 p.m., Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Tomorrow
R. Joe Creen, 9:30 a.m., Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Peter Dwain Cook, 2 p.m., Evergreen Cemetery, Grand Mound.
Wendy Lee Koeppel, 11 a.m., Schultz Funeral Home, Dewitt.
Cole Michael Austin, 11 a.m., Lemker Funeral Home, Clinton.
Jo Ann Determan, 11 a.m., St. Mark Lutheran Church, Davenport.