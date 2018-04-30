Subscribe for 17¢ / day

FUNERALS

Today

Robert 'Bob' Cheffer, 10 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline.

Ruth Ann Burke, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport.

Verlee J 'Lee' Dismer, 11 a.m., Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly, Rock Island.

Dorothy Frandsen Schwartz, 10:30 a.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, Davenport.

Ashley L. Higgins, 10 a.m., Riverside United Methodist, Moline.

Ronald Richard Wait, 11 a.m., Weeerts Funeral Home, Davenport.

Barbara Ann Carver, 10:30 a.m., McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Marjorie L. Knickrehm, 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport.

Rita M. Claeys, 10:30 a.m., St. Ann's Catholic Church, Long Grove.

William 'Bill' Mahalla, 2:30 p.m, St. Goretti Catholic Church, Coal Valley.

Tomorrow

Robert 'Bob' P. Rock Sr., 1 p.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.

0
0
0
0
0