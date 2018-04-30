FUNERALS
Today
Robert 'Bob' Cheffer, 10 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline.
Ruth Ann Burke, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport.
Verlee J 'Lee' Dismer, 11 a.m., Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly, Rock Island.
Dorothy Frandsen Schwartz, 10:30 a.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, Davenport.
Ashley L. Higgins, 10 a.m., Riverside United Methodist, Moline.
Ronald Richard Wait, 11 a.m., Weeerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Barbara Ann Carver, 10:30 a.m., McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Marjorie L. Knickrehm, 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport.
Rita M. Claeys, 10:30 a.m., St. Ann's Catholic Church, Long Grove.
William 'Bill' Mahalla, 2:30 p.m, St. Goretti Catholic Church, Coal Valley.
Tomorrow
Robert 'Bob' P. Rock Sr., 1 p.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.