Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Today

Darlene L. Ilg, 11 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt, Iowa.

Dean Johnson, noon, Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, Moline.

Wayne Sander, 11 a.m., Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, Muscatine.

Mary Elaine Wilson-Mercado, 1 p.m., Mount Hope Cemetery, Maquoketa, Iowa.

Tomorrow

Lillian Baker, noon, Davenport Memorial Park Mausoleum.

George F. Kampling Sr., 9 a.m., Prince of Peace Parish, Clinton.

Rev. Kenneth Kuenning, 10 a.m., Church of Peace United Church of Christ, Rock Island.

Dorothy Platt, 10:30 a.m., Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services, Muscatine.

Dorothy Jean Workman, 11 a.m., Riverside United Methodist Church, Moline.

0
0
0
0
0