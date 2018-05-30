Garry Bovee

March 3, 1945 -May 27, 2018
DAVENPORT — Garry L. Bovee, of Davenport, passed away on May 27, 2018, surrounded by his loving family. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of life service, to be held at The Runge Mortuary, Davenport, on Thursday, May 31, at 2 p.m. Visitation will take place one hour prior to service time at the mortuary. A private burial will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.. Memorials may be made to the Good Samaritan Coffee Shop. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.rungemortuary.com.
Garry was born in Antigo, Wisconsin, to Albert Joseph Bovee and Anna Mae Beltz on March 3, 1945. He was enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving for four years, after which he served two years in the Army Reserves. He married Carol Gleckler in Griggsville, Illinois, in 1971. Garry retired from work in January 2009 after 32 years of service with John Deere.
He was a volunteer at Good Samaritan for 25 years. He was happiest working and mowing lawns for Wallace's Gardens. He was an avid Hawkeye fan, as well as both a Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. Garry was very involved in his children's activities, including band, speech and debate, or Civil War re-enactments.
Garry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carol; daughters, Angelia Bovee, Moline, Kristen Abrahamson (Dave), Superior, Wisconsin; son, Steven (Nicole) Bovee, Marshalltown, Iowa; granddaughters, Rebecca Hasselman, Chantel Bovee and Molly Abrahamson; grandsons, Will Bovee, Trent Bovee and Chaz Abrahamson; sister, Cathie Bovee, Davenport; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Garry was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and a sister.