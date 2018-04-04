October 26, 1942-March 29, 2018
DAVENPORT — Gary Alvin Harmsen, 75, of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, passed away March 29, 2018, after a long battle with prostate cancer. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at The Church at Horseshoe Bay. Memorials may be made to Haiti Share Inc. (www.haitishare.org), a 501(c)(3) charity Gary and his wife began 10 years ago to provide schooling and leadership training to Haitians. Gary was born in Davenport on Oct. 26, 1942, to Alvin and Grace Harmsen. He graduated from Bennett High School in 1959. He began his studies in history and economics at William Penn College in Oskaloosa, Iowa, where he earned his bachelor of arts degree in 1963. Shortly after graduating from Penn, Gary married his college sweetheart, Betty Jean Frazer, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and then began his graduate work in accounting at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.
In 1965, Gary accepted a job with Arthur Anderson & Co. in Omaha, Nebraska, and enrolled in the National Guard. Gary eventually began a career in real estate and founded a company that syndicated and managed properties throughout Omaha. He also had ventures in an ice cream business, a Colorado-condo booking service, and a travel agency. In the 1980s he merged his management company with Mega Corp., which later became an affiliate with CB Richard Ellis. When he retired, Gary was vice president at CBRE|Mega.
Gary is survived by his wife, Betty; his daughters, Cheri (Juan) Huerta, McAllen, Texas, and Debbie Harmsen, Dallas; grandchildren, David, Daniel, and Nathan Huerta, all of McAllen; sisters, Deanna Harmsen, Horseshoe Bay, and Betty Ann Harmsen, Omaha; brothers Robert Harmsen, Davenport, Richard (Marge) Harmsen, Durant, and Calvin (Patricia) Harmsen, Horseshoe Bay. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Grace.
