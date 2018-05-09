October 14, 1940-May 7, 2018
DAVENPORT — Gary E. Steinacker, 77, of Davenport passed away on Monday, May 7, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. A private graveside service will be held at Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the Wounded Warriors Project. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Gary was born October 14, 1940, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, to Edward and Elva (Helser) Steinacker. He graduated from Appleton High School in 1959. Gary enlisted in to the United States Air Force serving during Vietnam. He served proudly for 21 years, retiring in 1981. Gary was united in marriage to Pamela Ricketts on April 7, 1972, on the CCK Air Force Base in Taiwan. He later went to work for National Amusements, where he was a manager for the Showcase Cinemas, retiring in 2000.
Gary was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He enjoyed golf, bowling and baseball.
Those left honoring his memory include his loving wife of 46 years, Pamela; children, Sheila (Jeff) Wehr, Bettendorf, Bryan (Jamie) Steinacker, Blue Grass and Mark Steinacker, Davenport; and grandsons, Jacob, Justin, Kavyn, Lokyn and Broyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents.