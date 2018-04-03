June 16, 1954-March 31, 2018
BETTENDORF — Gary L. Derby, 63, a resident of Bettendorf, died Saturday, March 31, 2018, at Trinity Bettendorf.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Honor Flight or to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.
He was born in Norfolk, Virginia, on June 16, 1954, the son of Oliver and Jean (Aucutt) Derby and was a graduate of Bettendorf High School. On April 12, 1974, he was united in marriage to Wanda Kozicki in Bettendorf.
Gary was employed as a welder and engineer for John Deere Seeding and Cylinder of Moline, retiring in 2016 after 42 years of service.
He was a member of the United Auto Workers Union and was a life-long fan of the Green Bay Packers. His beloved family was the joy of his life.
Those left to honor his memory include his daughters, Lynne (Hays) Snow of Bettendorf, and Jayme Derby of Davenport and her fiancé, Mark; his mother, Jean Derby of Bettendorf; his grandchildren, Austin (Megan), Darick, Kaylin, Anthony, Corbin, Adalyn, Alivia and Coleson; his sisters, Kelly (Rob) Long of Taylor Ridge, Illinois, and Denise (Bill) Meck of Fairfield, Iowa; his brother, Rick Derby of Davenport; his former sister-in-law, Sue Derby of Bettendorf; and many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.
His father, Oliver, preceded him in death on March 15, 2018.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing his obituary at www.mcginnis-chambers.com.