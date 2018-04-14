August 18, 1945-April 10, 2018
DAVENPORT — Gary S. Gregory, 72, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, surrounded by family. Services in celebration of his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 16, at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly at Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Visitation is one hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be John Arlen, Casey Colvin, Dwayne Lenker, Denny Martin, Larry Plett and David Vincent. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park, where military honors will be presented by the Blue Grass American Legion Post 711. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wilton (Iowa) High School Music Boosters band scholarships or to the West Branch Friends Church, West Branch, Iowa.
Gary was born Aug. 18, 1945, in Muscatine, to Albert W. Gregory and Mildred G. (Lenker) Gregory. He graduated from Wilton High School and the University of Iowa with a B.S. in mechanical engineering. During the Vietnam era, he served with the U.S. Army as a field radio repairman while stationed in Inchon, South Korea. He married Emily R. Berger on April 30, 1977, in West Branch.
Gary worked as an engineer in resource planning for Iowa-Illinois Gas & Electric Company, later a part of MidAmerican Energy, from 1973 to 2005. He was a former member of the West Branch Friends Church. Gary was known for his quiet, humble demeanor and his dry sense of humor. He enjoyed home repair, woodworking, radio repair, auto maintenance, computers, and genealogy, and shared his many talents to help others. Along with his wife, Emily, he lovingly babysat both of his granddaughters from birth until preschool.
Survivors include his wife, Emily, of Davenport; his daughter, Margot Day; son-in-law, Zachary Day; and granddaughters, Eleanor and Caroline Day, all of Davenport; his sister, Marilyn Vincent, of Cedar Rapids, as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and family friends. Gary was preceded in death by his parents.
Online condolences may be expressed to Gary's family by visiting this obituary at www.WeertsFH.com.