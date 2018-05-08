January 31, 1947-May 1, 2018
WALCOTT — Gayle Esther Pahl, 71, of Walcott, passed away Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at The Good Samaritan Society. A graveside service will be held at noon Friday, May 11, 2018, at Davenport Memorial Park Mausoleum with visitation from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday at Runge Mortuary, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com.
Gayle was born on January 31, 1947, in Davenport, a daughter of Rodney and Berniece (Mason) Boyd. She was united in marriage to Donald G. Pahl on February 26, 1972, in Walcott. He passed away December 6, 2002.
Gayle was a strong, loving woman with a good sense of humor and at times a stubborn streak. She was an avid reader and professional baker. Gayle enjoyed traveling, studying genealogy, and good times with her family.
She is survived by her brothers, Gary, Gene (Mary) and Grant (Linda) Boyd; grandson, Neil Weiting, Bakersfield, California; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Chloe Weiting; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband and her parents.