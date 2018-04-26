August 5, 1916-April 24, 2018
SIGOURNEY, Iowa — Genevieve Clara (Berg) Altenhofen was born August 5, 1916, near Harper, Iowa, the daughter of Nicholas and Magdalena (Adam) Berg. She attended Clear Creek school through 8th grade. On May 10, 1938, Genevieve was united in marriage to Donavon H. Altenhofen at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Harper. She lived her whole life in Keokuk County. Genevieve was a member of Holy Trinity Parish- St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Harper and the Altar & Rosary Society and many card clubs. She enjoyed baking, cooking, canning, gardening, making jean comforters and always making sure everyone was fed. Genevieve died on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Sigourney Health Care Center at the age of 101 years.
Genevieve is survived by her eight children, Carole (Paul) Linnenkamp of Perry, Iowa, Bonnie (Dan) Feigt of Montrose, Colorado, Donnie (Lorene) Altenhofen of Eldridge, Johnnie Altenhofen of Cedar Rapids, Debbie (Bob) Lyle of Van Horne, Iowa, Bob (Cheri) Altenhofen of Keota, Iowa, Terry (Melanie) Altenhofen of Brighton, Colorado, and Randy (Laurie) Altenhofen of Harper; 29 grandchildren; 69 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers Bernard (Cleo) Berg of Wellman and Jerome Berg, formerly of Sigourney. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donavon in 1957; an infant son, Larry Altenhofen; daughter-in-law, Jeannie Altenhofen; a grandson, Thomas Altenhofen; a great-grandson, A.J. Linnenkamp; a sister, Marie Merz; and five brothers, Leander, Ivo, Urban, Cletus and an infant, Lavernon Berg.
Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, April 27, 2018, at Holy Trinity Parish- St. Mary Catholic Church in Keota. Fr. Charles Fladung will officiate. Burial will be in the HTP- St. Elizabeth Catholic Cemetery in Harper. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. today at the HTP- St. Mary Catholic Church. A vigil service will be held at 4 p.m. today. Memorials may be given to Keokuk County Hospice or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com