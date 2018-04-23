George Adams

February 3, 1945-April 18, 2018
MILAN - George W. Adams, 73, of Milan, Ill., passed away Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Olivet Baptist Church, Rock Island. Burial will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island.
George was born February 3, 1945, in Water Valley, Mississippi, a son of George and Cleala Mae Tolliver. He married Pearlie M. Nunn on July 26, 2008.
George retired from Caterpillar following 23 years of service.
He was a member of Pleasant Green Baptist Church, Water Valley, and the Knights of Pythias. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, gardening and traveling.
Surviving are his wife, Pearlie, of Milan; son, George D. Adams, and his wife Mona, Coralville, Iowa; stepchildren, Todd Hickman, and his wife Akweta, Cedar Hill, Texas, Tracy Shine, Fort Worth, Texas, and Christopher Myles, Milan; grandchildren, Demetrius Washington, Lexington, Ky., Brittany Benjamin, Atlanta, Ga.; sisters, Minnie Douglas, Chicago, Ill., and Mildred Judson, Water Valley; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family.
George was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Lester Adams.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com