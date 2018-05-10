April 7, 1916-May 8, 2018
EAST MOLINE — George Douglas "Doug" Norman, 102, of East Moline, peacefully passed away Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline.
Rite of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Christ the King Church, Moline. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Van Hoe Funeral Home. Burial will be at St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline.
Memorials may be made to Christ the King Church.
Doug was born on April 7, 1916, in Duluth, Minn., to Irving Sebastian and Josephine (Boll) Norman. Doug attended Duluth Central High School. He married Frances Elizabeth on Novak Oct. 14, 1939, in Wilmette, Ill. They moved to East Moline where he worked at American Machine and Metals (AMETEK) as a calibration engineer from 1941-1969 and as a boiler room operator at Illini Hospital from 1969 until his retirement in 1981. His wife, Frances, passed away in 1990, after having celebrated 50 years of marriage. He married Evelyn Viernow in 2000. She passed away in 2014. Doug was a charter member of Christ the King parish, Moline.
Doug is survived by his children, William Norman, East Moline, and Jo Ann (Douglas) Norman-Madar, East Moline; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Norman, Pekin, Ill.; 10 grandchildren Dennis Norman, David Norman, Donald Norman, Anna White, Kim Sheffler, Jacqueline Norman Gray, Ronald Gillis, Richard Gillis, Robert Gillis and Angela Rosenow ; and 26 great-grandchildren.
Doug was adored by all who knew him. He was kind, thoughtful, and giving to all his family and friends. He loved coming to all his grandchildren's and great-grand-children's life events. Doug enjoyed playing hockey, hunting rabbits with his slingshot, playing cards, taking long walks through his neighborhood, and sitting outside the house he built himself, enjoying nature and a cold beer well into his 100th year of life.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Frances and Evelyn; brother, John Norman; sisters, Virginia Norman, Genevieve Blankenship and Florence Norman; son, Douglas Norman; daughter-in-law, Ruth Ellen Norman; and grandson Randall Gillis.
The family would also like to give a special thank you to the entire staff at Hope Creek Care Center for their kindness, compassion and care they gave to Doug and his family during his stay.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with Doug's family at www.vanhoe.com.