CLINTON — George F. Kampling, Sr. age 87 of Clinton, passed away Sunday, December 24, 2017, at the Alverno Health Care Facility. A Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 14, 2018, at Prince of Peace Parish with a lunch to follow in the parish hall after military rites by the AMVETS. Burial will be at the Rock Island Arsenal. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Celebrate
the life of: George F. Kampling Sr.
