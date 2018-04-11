CLINTON — George F. Kampling, Sr. age 87 of Clinton, passed away Sunday, December 24, 2017, at the Alverno Health Care Facility. A Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 14, 2018, at Prince of Peace Parish with a lunch to follow in the parish hall after military rites by the AMVETS. Burial will be at the Rock Island Arsenal. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
