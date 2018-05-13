George Goff

June 1, 1932 - May 11, 2018
DAVENPORT - Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for George F. J. Goff, 85, of Davenport, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. A Rosary will be recited at 4:45 p.m. followed by visitation from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Foundation.
Mr. Goff died Friday, May 11, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center - East in Davenport.
Born on June 1, 1932, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, George was the son of George M. and Mary Katherine “Marie” (Worwa) Goff. On April 23, 1960, in Minneapolis, he married Dorothy Mertes.
George worked as an engineer in the fire protection division of Quad City Automatic Sprinkler, retiring in 1991. He was a life-member of the Elks, serving two-times as Exalted Ruler (1970-71 and 1988-89), officer of the year in 1997-98 and was named “Elk of the Year” four times. George was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church as well as a 3rd Degree life-member of the Knights of Columbus. George loved to golf where he made two hole-in-ones and was a member of the “Hungry 20 Group.” He also enjoyed to bowl, bowling two 300 series.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Dorothy; sisters, Mary Ann Belland of Mesa, Arizona, and Teri Raye Goff of Minneapolis, Minnesota; brothers, David “Butch” Goff of New Brighton, Minnesota, Larry (Pam) Goff of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Thomas Goff of Crystal, Minnesota; many nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Ray.
Online condolences may be expressed to George's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.