George Lopp

May 8, 1949 - May 10, 2018
BETTENDORF -- George “Bob” Robert Lopp, Jr, 69, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
He was born May 8, 1949, in Columbus, Kansas, to the late and adoring George R. and Aretha V. (McCall) Lopp. George's (Bob's) relationships with the people in his life meant everything to him. He connected with everyone and never met a stranger.
He was a graduate of Columbus Unified High School (1967), in Columbus, Kansas, and received his college degree at Kansas State College of Pittsburg (1973). He began a fabulous career with John Deere where he would be a committed employee, making friends every step of the way for twenty-eight years before retirement in 2001. His John Deere career was followed by ten years with Trinity Logistics, where he enjoyed mentoring many interns in his field of expertise.
Time with family was the most important part of his life. He cherished each day with the love of his life, Rebecca Lopp, of forty-nine years. He deeply loved his children, grandchildren, family reunions, and traveling all around the world. Growing up in southern Kansas, he became an outdoorsman. Fishing was a passion throughout his entire life and he loved lakes and rivers everywhere. Additionally, he enjoyed his antique hobby, missing few auctions to add to his collections.
He is survived by wife Rebecca (Houston) Lopp, children: Melanie Bradford (Chris), Brian Lopp (Lauri) and Eric Lopp (Dennis); grandchildren Greta, Stella and Hugo Lopp; two siblings, Dorothy (Lopp) Strother and Annette (Lopp) Robinson and husband Gene.
Services will be private with family.
In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to:
1. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources
Attn: Kim Rasler
502 East 9th Street Des Moines, IA 50319
i515-725-8440
iowadnr.gov; click “about dnr”; click “donate”
2. Genesis Heart Institute Research Foundation
563-421-1000
1236 E Rushmore St., Davenport, Iowa 52803-2434
Condolences may be shared at www.WeertsFH.com