Gerald Weiss

December 7, 1943 - May 28, 2018
DeWITT, Iowa — Gerald Eldon Weiss, 74, of DeWitt, Iowa, died peacefully surrounded by his family, Monday, May 28, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport.
Jerry was born December 7, 1943, in Clinton, to Lloyd and Mildred (Dosland) Weiss. After graduating from Calamus (Iowa) High School in 1962, he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Judith Peters on December 26, 1962, at Faith Lutheran Church in Calamus. He farmed in rural Grand Mound, Iowa, with his dad and brother, and worked at Witte Ready Mix until retirement.
Jerry was a member of Eastern Iowa Threshers Association, the Calamus American Legion Post 466, and the Witte's Softball team. Jerry was an avid Packers fan and enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, tractor rides, and his Avery Steam Engine. Jerry especially loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Judy; his children, Jodie (Al) Overkamp of DeWitt, and Jason (Janet) Weiss of DeWitt; grandchildren, Lindsey (Darryl Hill) McMahon, Brittney (Matt) Struve, Mikayla Overkamp, Andrea Weiss and Austin Weiss; a great-granddaughter, Avery Jo, and great-grandson on the way; siblings, Norma Jo Porth, Karen (Louis) Kriege, Joyce (Vern) Boedeker; sister-in-law, Barbara Weiss; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Gerald Jr., his parents and a brother, Allyn.
Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. Thursday, May 31, 2018, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 1, 2018, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Bliedorn, Iowa, with Vicar Nathan Wicks officiating. Burial and military rites will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Grand Mound. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Grand Mound.
