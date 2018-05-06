Geraldine Thomas

October 7, 1930-January 4, 2018
DEWITT, Iowa - Geraldine Cecelia Thomas, 87, died at the Kahl Home in Davenport, on January 4, 2018.
Gerry was born October 7, 1930, in Clinton to George and Rose (Rickerl) Diedrich. She grew up in the Goose Lake area and graduated from Charlotte High School. Her first job was at Mercy Hospital in Clinton.
In December of 1950, Gerry married Kenneth B. Thomas. During their marriage, the couple lived in Bettendorf, Welton and DeWitt. Ken preceded Gerry in death April 17, 1986. In addition to raising five children, she worked at DeWitt Bowling Lanes and DeWitt Cleaners.
Gerry was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. She enjoyed sewing, camping and square and ballroom dancing. Later in life, she traveled with Erwin Witt moving to Yuma, Arizona, and returned to Iowa in 2014.
Surviving are children, Mary Kay (Dean) Hackney and KJ Thomas, Camanche, Jeanne (Barry Packer) Eble, Blue Grass, Teresa (Steve Mackey) Miller, Prescott, Arizona and Cathy (Randy) Harl, Bettendorf; grandsons, Jeremy (Amy) Eble and Mitch Payne; brothers, Donald (Macel) Diedrich, Low Moor, Clarence (Marietta) Diedrich, Goose Lake and Richard (Diane) Diedrich, Georgia; sisters, Marilyn (John) Stevenson, Oxford Junction, Evelyn Fuegan, Preston and Ellen (Steve) Maxwell, Camanche; aunt and uncle, Virginia 'Jeanne' Mumm and George Rickerl, Clinton.
Gerry was preceded in death by her parents and a son-in-law, Bill Miller.
Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, 2018. A Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. with burial in the church cemetery.
The family would like to give special thanks to the caring staff at the Kahl Home, Genesis Hospice and to Dr. Rocky Kane.
A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.