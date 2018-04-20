September 9, 1932-April 18, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — Glenn A. Wells, 85, of Rock Island, passed away, surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday April 18, 2018, at Trinity Rock Island.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Private inurnment will be at later date at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. A Christian wake service will be 3:30 p.m. today, followed by a Father Edward J. Bader Assembly Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus chalice ceremony. Memorials may be made to Allouez Council 658 Knights of Columbus, Friendship Manor or St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Glenn was born September 9, 1932, in Rock Island, a son of Glenn Thaddeus and Ruth Christine Weigand Wells. He graduated from Alleman High School, Rock Island. He later received his associate's degree in engineering and labor relations from Black Hawk College. He married Mary Helene Mart on June 8, 1957, in Rock Island.
Glenn was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He retired from his own business, Quad-City Reprographics, after working many years at TriCity Blueprint in Moline. He was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister; member and former Grand Knight of Allouez Council 658, Knights of Columbus and Father Edward J. Bader Assembly Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, where he served as Faithful Navigator. He was recognized as a Knight of Knights by the Peoria Diocese Knights of Columbus. Other memberships include former president of Moline Exchange Club, Moline American Legion Post 246, Moose International, and Friends of the Rock Island Library.
He was a volunteer for many years with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, John Deere Golf Classic, Birdies for Charity, Junior Achievement, and the Moline Activity Center, where he taught computer classes.
Glenn loved his family unconditionally, and often worked two jobs to support them. He was very proud and supportive of Mary's teaching and administrative career. Glenn was always willing to help and had a great sense of humor; often teasing and joking with those around him.
He will be fondly remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He and Mary also welcomed several foster children into their home. He loved spending time with his family and friends. In earlier years, he coached youth basketball and sports teams, and enjoyed bowling in area leagues. Glenn was an avid golfer and Green Bay Packers fan.
Surviving are his wife, Mary, of Rock Island; children (and spouses), Paul Wells, Belvidere, Illinois, Lisa Wells, Rock Island, Laurie (Robert) Potratz, Rock Island, Mark (Theresa) Wells, Wheeling, Illinois, Kristy (Robert) Meyers, Rock Island, and David (Miranda) Wells, Rock Island; special daughter, Mary Bateman, Rock Island; grandchildren, Adam (Cara) Wells, Alec Wells, Alyssa Meyers, Hannah Meyers, Meghan Wells, Nathan Wells, Jason Wells and Grace Potratz; two great-grandchildren, Clayton and Emmitt; sisters, Shirley Welvaert, Silvis, Joan Guise, Rock Island, and Patricia (Joseph) DePover, Rock Island; brother, Raymond Wells, Moline; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dale and Loretta Mart; brothers-in-law, Raymond Welvaert, Francis “Bud” Fobert and Richard Guise; and sister-in-law, Nellie Wells.
