Gloria Hoegger

March 14, 1945 - Novmber 19, 2017
DEWITT, Iowa - Gloria Jean Hoegger, 72, died Sunday, November 19, 2017, at home.
She was born March 14, 1945, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Otto and Mary (Amsen) Hoegger and grew up in Charlotteville, New York. Gloria graduated from Burnt Hills Baltson Lake High School and attended the University of Hartford and the University of Connecticut. Gloria enlisted in the Army in 1965, serving during the Vietnam Era. She was Medical Corpsman specializing in intensive care and recovery. While in the Army, Gloria met and married Roger Schmidt. The couple moved to Iowa in 1967. Gloria worked at Bendix, Nichols-Homshield, and Caterpillar. For over 25 years, Gloria was employed at the Rock Island Arsenal, where she received many awards for her work.
In retirement, Gloria became involved with the Iowa State University Extension Office, where she became a Master Gardener. She loved gardening. animals and playing the penny slots.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, David and Holly Schmidt, Princeton; grandchildren, Terril and Bryanna; siblings, Marie Shroer and Otto 'Buzzy' Hoegger, North Carolia, and Judy VanBuren, Rapid City, South Dakota; nieces and nephews and her partner of 17 years, Doris 'Pete' Baele, Colona, Illinois.
Also preceding Gloria in death was her partner of 15 years, Kathy Reller.
A Celebration of Gloria's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities, 2930 West Locust Street, Davenport. A luncheon will be provided in the church fellowship hall. Casual attire is requested and flannel and bibs would be perfect. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations in her name may be made to your local animal shelter or humane society or the American Diabetes Association.
Condolences may be expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Homes.