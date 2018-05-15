September 21, 1948-May 13, 2018
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Dr. Gloryann E. Hall (Mossage) of Blountville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, May 13, 2018, surrounded by her family. She was 69 years old. Gloryann was born on a farm in Long Grove, Iowa, to Peter Thomas and Winnifred Cecilia (Nugent) Mossage on September 21, 1948. She graduated from North Scott High School, Eldridge. She earned a biology degree from the University of Iowa in 1972 and in 1982 the doctor of chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic.
Services will be held at Celebration Church, 429 Shipley Ferry Road, Blountville, Tennessee 37617 on May 16, 2018. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. followed by a Christian memorial and dinner. Flowers and memorials may be sent to the church. Mrs. Hall will be laid to rest alongside her family at Calvary Cemetery in Grand Mound, Iowa. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and remembrances may be left on their website Dillow-Taylor.com. For the full obituary, please visit www.dillow-taylor.com