Gus Marquardt

March 11, 1925-May 12, 2018
OXFORD, Fla. -- Gus Edward Marquardt, age 93, passed away on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at Mission Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care, Oxford, Florida.
The son of August and Louise Marquardt, Gus was born in Kirksville, Missouri, on March 11, 1925. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was honored with the Flightless Flight to Washington, D.C., as well as numerous awards for serving our country.
On April 8, 1947, he was united in marriage to Ruth E. Simms and they shared 56 years of marriage. After their marriage, they moved to Davenport, Iowa, where 2 daughters, Sandra Kae and Janet Jean, and one son, Ted Leroy, were born.
Gus, as a Real Estate Developer, built a housing addition he named G-Mar Heights, and Brady St Office Complex, in Davenport, Iowa.
Gus and Ruth moved to New Port Richey, Florida, where they owned and managed apartments. In New Port Richey, his home was set on the North Channel to the Gulf of Mexico and many hours were spent fishing. Gus actively served on the Gulf Harbor Woodlands Board. He was also a Port Richey City Councilman and member of the Elks and many other organizations.
Gus is survived by two daughters, Sandra Arebalo, The Villages, Fla., and Janet (Doug) Holmes, Blue Grass, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Susan Marquardt, Homosassa, Fla.; 5 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and niece, Karen Wilson, Bradenton, Fla.
Gus was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth; son, Ted; brothers, Glen and Orin Marquardt and sister, Betty Wilson.
Gus dearly loved life with a gusto for dancing and singing.
