April 10, 1940-May 13, 2018
MOLINE — Héctor Edelmiro Colón, of Moline, a Puerto Rican American patriot, died Sunday, May 13, 2018, at Senior Star, Davenport.
Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, and burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Those wishing to attend should meet at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline at 12:15 p.m. A hospitality gathering with food and beverages will follow at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline, from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday. Memorials may be made to Moline Public Library.
Héctor was born at home on April 10, 1940, in the mountain town of Peñuelas, Puerto Rico, to Edelmiro Colón and Carmen Colón Lugo. Héctor moved to Chicago with his family in 1950 and graduated from the University of Illinois-Chicago. He married Margaret Clark in Honolulu, Hawaii, on March 1, 1968, and they began a 50-year journey together.
Héctor had many "talents." He could wiggle his ears, peel an orange into one long continuous strip, knot a cherry stem into a knot using only his tongue, and, of course, dance for hours. His passions were golf and bowling and his collection of hundreds of Spanish language LPs and CDs. For many years he hosted a Sunday afternoon radio show featuring his "oldies" on KALA, St. Ambrose University.
Héctor graduated from Officer Candidate School, Fort Benning, Georgia, and went on to proudly serve his country in Vietnam. On January 5, 1968, his platoon of 32 men came under attack from 400 enemy fighters. Héctor led his brave men in battle in which seven of them were killed and many were wounded. For his bravery and dedication to duty, Héctor received the Distinguished Service Cross, the United States Army's second-highest award for valor. He was inducted into the Office Candidate School Hall of Fame on May 8, 2017.
Upon returning to civilian life, Héctor began a 35-year career of Government service. He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 2005
He is survived by his wife, Margaret, sons, Michael and David; and grandson Sam. Others who will fondly remember him include his brother, Javiel (Nina); sister-in law, Almeda Arcos(Rene); niece, Joanne McKay (Patrick); nephew, Nikolay Arcos; and many cousins in Puerto Rico, including his "prima hermana" Keiri Fornés-Lugo.
The family is very grateful to both Senior Star-Elmore Memory Care and Genesis Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care, and invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.