May, 1, 1925-May 21, 2018
BRANDON, Fla. — Harlan A. Hagberg, 93, of Brandon, Florida, passed away peacefully May 21, 2018. He will be remembered for his kindness and generosity to those who knew and loved him.
Harlan was born to Claus and Anna Hagberg on May, 1, 1925, in Green Grove, Wisconsin. He was a WW2 veteran of the Marine Corps, and a fixture in the Iowa-llinois Quad-City area restaurant business for many years. Harlan enjoyed the outdoors, traveling much in his early years, and watching baseball and playing golf later in life. He was a Chicago Cubs fan. He also very much enjoyed his Marine Corps and Thornbloom family reunions throughout the years.
In his early years, he worked with his mother, sister and brothers at the Eagle Lunch Restaurant, in Moline, in the early '40s. He attended Moline High School.
In 1943, Harlan joined the Marines in World War II. He was assigned to the 3rd Amphibious Tractor Battalion, Company A. He fought on Guam with the 3rd Marine Division, on Iwo Jima with the 5th Marine Division, and on Okinawa with the 3rd Marine Division.
In 1945, Harlan returned home from the war to work in his mother's restaurant.
Harlan married Kathrine Peck on October 22, 1947, and had two children, Kathleen and Jeff.
In the early '5's, he bought the Triangle Truck Port in Davenport. He later changed the name of the restaurant to HARLAN'S Fine Food, coining the phase on the menus “Everyone eats at Harlan's.”
On December 6, 1975, he married Shirley Jean Maxwel, in Reno, Nevada. He and Shirley ran the restaurant in Davenport until the early '80s, turning over the business to his son, Jeff.
His nephew, Darrel Hagberg, set up a trip for Harlan and his sister, Laura DeHaven, in 1986 to Sweden, where they met many of their Swedish relatives. He and Shirley retired to Cape Coral, Florida, where his love of golf bloomed as an active member of the Palmetto Pines Country Club.
In most recent years, Harlan and Shirley relocated to Brandon, Florida, to be near their family.
Harlan was preceded in death by his mother and fathe, Anna and Claus; four brothers, Engner, Edwin, Clifford and Raymond; one sister, Laura DeHaven; daughter, Kathleen; and son, Jeff.
Harlan is survived by wife, Shirley; stepdaughter, Terry Greene (Jack), Brandon; stepson, Fred Maxwell, Davenport, Mike Maxwell, Muscatine, Tom Maxwell (Colleen), Reynolds, Illinois; grandchildren, Christy Kirkpatrick, Evan Maxwell, Samantha Shedek, Ryan Maxwell, Nicholas Maxwell, Cydney Godman, Amber Hagberg, Katie Greene, Jacob Maxwell, Megan Hagberg, and Dakota Greene, along with 15 great-grandchildren and several great-nieces and nephews; nieces and nephews, Loraine Carsell, Moline, Sonny Hagberg, Macomb, Illinois; Iver Hagberg, Mike Hagberg, Pat Hagberg, all of McHenry, Illinois, Laura Turley, McHenry, Darrel Hagberg, Moline, Patricia Rusk, Columbus, Ohio, Danny Hagberg, Wapello, Iowa; Dianna (Hagberg) Miller, Winchester, Kentucky.
Celebration of life will be scheduled later this summer; details to friends and family will follow.