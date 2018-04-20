July 30, 1934-April 18, 2018
HILLSDALE, Ill. — Haroldene Anna Hannabarger, 83, of Hillsdale, Illinois, died Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at Hammond-Henry Long Term Care, Geneseo, Illinois. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 23, 2018, at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memorial Estate. Memorials may be made to Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities.
Haroldene was born July 30, 1934, in Moline, the daughter of Harold and Anna Lesa (Lindstrom) Carlson. She married Merlin D. Hannabarger on August 7, 1954, at the Peace Lutheran Church in rural Port Byron. She was employed as a corn sorter at Golden's Seed Company during the fall for 25 years. She also worked as a picker/packer at Serv-A-Lite in East Moline. She enjoyed crafts when she wasn't following her grandchildren's activities. She was a member of the Clare Lodge in Moline.
Haroldene is survived by her children, Mona Griffin (Fred Hernandez), Rock Island, Rodger (Linda) Hannabarger, Colona, Gary (Leslee) Hannabarger, Princeton, Wisconsin, Lesa (Tom) Ryan, Erie, Len (Sandy) Hannabarger, Cordova; sister-in-law, Connie Carlson, Geneseo; 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merlin; grandson, Tommy Ryan; and brother, Haldo Carlson. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.