August 16, 1935-May 13, 2018
DAVENPORT — Hazie Mae Hallman, 82, of Davenport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 13, 2018, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Progressive Baptist Church, Davenport. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 21, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials in Hazie's name may be made to Patricia Walker.
On August 16, 1935, Hazie was born to McKinley and Beatrice Bates in Winston County, Mississippi.
At the age of 12, Hazie accepted Christ, which began her long journey and service in the church. She was an usher and a member Woodriver Region 5, where she climbed the rankings and served as President of the Usher and Health Unit. She also climbed the ranks in her chapter of Eastern Star, where she was the past Worthy Matron of Naomi 1, OES PHA Iowa Jurisdiction.
She was united in marriage to Charles Hallman on April 17, 1965, in Chicago. They later moved their family to Davenport, where Hazie was an active member of Progressive Baptist Church.
Hazie served her community as a home health aide, a lunch lady for Davenport Public Schools and a foster parent for many years. Her hobbies included cooking, singing, planting flowers, reading her Bible and getting dressed up in her pretty hats.
Those left to celebrate Hazie's life are her children, Patricia Walker; foster daughter, Easter Kelly of Davenport; step-daughter, Desiree Thurman of Anchorage, Alaska; two sons, Stanley Jackson of Davenport and Henry Jackson-Hallman of Indianapolis, Indiana; two brothers, James D. (J.D) Bates, and Mitchell (Lorene) Bates and three sisters-in-law, Dorothy Bates, Lillie Bates of Davenport, and Loucile of Kemper County, Mississippi; four dear and close friends, Rose Mary Burrell of St. Louis, Cathy Phillips of Davenport, Minnie King of Rock Island, and Maxine Doss of Louisville, Mississippi; 33 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and her energetic dog, Kynk.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three sons, LaMar, Bruce and Arthur; a son-in-law, Bobby; one sister; five brothers; a great-granddaughter; her adopted brother, John Parker; and her sister-cousin-best friend, Madies Nunn.
