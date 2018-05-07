Helen McKean

MUSCATINE - Helen Elaine McKean, 95, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, May 4, 2018, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.
Graveside services will be held at a later date. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Those left to honor her memory include two daughters, Virginia "Gin" Hetzler, and husband, Joel, of Fruitland, and Sandra Tallent of Colona, Illinois; 15 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Nancy McKean.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons; and one daughter.