Helen Wells

September 18, 1930-April 5, 2018
EAST MOLINE — Helen A. Wells, 87, formerly of Port Byron, passed away on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Funeral services are 9 a.m. Monday at St. Mary's Mission Church, Hampton. Burial is in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation is 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus or to St. Mary's Church.
Helen Coyne was born September 18, 1930, in Milbank, South Dakota, the daughter of Stephen and Alice (Kline) Coyne. She married Walter H. Wells on April 19, 1952, at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. He died July 15, 2014. Helen retired as a secretary for Illinois Casualty and Heller Homes. She enjoyed baking, doing needlework, and being home with her family.
Survivors include her children, James W. (Kim) Wells, Fenton, Illinois, and Stephanie (Jay) Johnson, Port Byron; grandchildren, Joe Wells and Angie Jones-Fullbright. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Rose Marie Matheis.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.