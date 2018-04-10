Henry Sampson

June 28, 1928-April 8, 2018
DAVENPORT — A Celebration of Life gathering for Henry A. Sampson, 79, a resident of Davenport, will be Thursday, April 12, 2018, from 12:30 until 3 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. Private funeral services and a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Following his wish, the rite of cremation has been accorded. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport.
Mr. Sampson died Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Kahl Home in Davenport. He was surrounded by family and passed away following declining health.
He was born June 28, 1938, in Davenport, a son of Richard A. and Jennie M. (Debbaut) Sampson. He graduated from the former St. Ambrose Academy in 1956.
He was proud to have served our country in the U.S. Navy.
Henry was united in marriage to Mary L. Schroeder on June 27, 1959, in Long Grove. They were blessed with over 58 years of marriage.
He began his working career in 1958 at Alcoa, and in 1974 started Sampson Home Improvement. Following the success of his home improvement business, Henry retired from Alcoa in 1976. Sampson Home Improvement eventually became Sampson Fence and Deck. In 1996, Henry retired and he and Mary moved to Florida. They return home to Iowa in 2015.
He was a hard worker and instilled a great work ethic to his children. He was proud of all his kids' accomplishments and loved spending time with family and friends.
He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kahl Home or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Mary, Davenport; children, Peg (Don) Robertson, Davenport, Jean (John) Doering, Indianola, Iowa, Carol (Bill) Huseman, Ankeny, Iowa, Mike (Cindy) Sampson, Rich (Chevelle) Sampson, all of Bettendorf, Ed (Kim) Sampson, Davenport, Joe (Rosanne) Sampson, Blue Grass; siblings, Carol (Rod) Jennings, Davenport, Mike (Pam) Sampson, Bettendorf; brother-in-law, Ron Meyer, Naples, Florida; a sister-in-law, Chris Sampson, Bettendorf; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Rosemary Meyer; and the “love of his life,” his beloved dog, Holly. May they rest in peace.
