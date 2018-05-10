Hilda O. Kummerfeldt

March 12, 1923-May 8, 2018
WALCOTT — Hilda Olga Kummerfeldt, 95, of Walcott, passed away Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Hilda was born at home in Scott County on March 12, 1923, the daughter of George and Olga (Schuett) Soenke.
She graduated from Central High School in Davenport and attended Teachers' College in Cedar Falls.
Hilda married Fred Kummerfeldt on January 28, 1945, in Davenport. He preceded her in death on September 16, 2009.
She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Durant, Walcott Pythian Sisters, Purity Chapter of Order of Eastern Star in Wilton and Durant Garden Club.
She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, traveling to Alaska, fishing in Minnesota and above all, her grand and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 11, 2018, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Durant.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 12, at the church.
Interment will be at the Durant Cemetery.
She is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughters, Patricia (Terry) Raper of Henderson, Nevada, and Janet (John) Kelso of Emblem, Wyoming; her son, John (Karen) Kummerfeldt of Durant; three grandchildren, Sara (Chad) Martindale, David (Robin) Kummerfeldt and Jessica Evans; and four great-grandchildren, Audrey, Julia, Evelynn and Henry.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her seven siblings.
Memorial donations may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church or the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.