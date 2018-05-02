Howard King

Dec. 9, 1926 — April 27, 2018
DAVENPORT — Howard E. King, 91, of Davenport, died at home Friday, April 27, surrounded by his beloved family after a courageous battle with acute leukemia.
Services to celebrate his life will be 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 5 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park where military honors will be conducted. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice or the Bettendorf VFW Honor Guard.
He was born in Muscatine, Dec. 9, 1926, the son of Walter and Mary (Shryock) King. On July 24, 1948, he was united in marriage to Anna I. Ring in Bettendorf. She preceded him in death on May 2, 2008.
In 1945, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and upon his honorable discharge as a Sergeant in 1947, he was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, the American Defense Service Medal and the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Ribbon.
Howard retired from the Alcoa Company as a machinist after 36 years of faithful service.
His memberships included the Alcoa Retirees Club, the former Aluminum, Brick & Glassworkers Union Local #105 and the Bettendorf VFW where he was a past-commander. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, “exploring” with his metal detector, playing cribbage and euchre and traveling across the United States with his beloved wife.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Carol (Jerry) Jacobsen, Roger (Maggie) King and David King, all of Davenport; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; his “grand-dog,” Sophie; and his cousin, Maryellen Hodge of Davenport.
In addition to his wife, his daughter, Sharon Schwarz, and his grandson, Clint Jacobsen, preceded him in death.
