September 6, 1939-April 6, 2018
SHERRARD, Ill. — Hubert John Pohl, 78, of Sherrard, Illinois, died Friday, April 6, 2018, at his home.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 12, at noon at Wendt Funeral Home , Moline, with a one-hour visitation prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, with military honors provided by American Legion Post 246.
Memorials may be made to Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island, or to the Audubon Society.
John was born in Rock Island on September 6, 1939, the son of Arthur and June (Archambault) Pohl. He was married to Rose Pohl from 1970 to 1998. After graduating from Rock Island High School, he served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957 through 1961. He worked for several railroads, including the Rock Island Lines and the Iowa Interstate Railroad, and rose from being a brakeman to a conductor, and finally retiring as an engineer. John enjoyed fishing and collecting music, and loved spending time with family.
Survivors include sons, Greg Pohl and Brian Pohl; sisters, Betty McCoy and Fern Pohl Smith; brother, Art (Eva) Pohl; grandchildren, Marissa, Brian and Jonathan Pohl; and his faithful dog, Cookie.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.