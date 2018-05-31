Ida C. "Susie" Bell

May 25, 2018
DAVENPORT — Ida Caroline “Susie” Bell, 90, of Davenport, died Friday, May 25, 2018, at Kahl Home. Celebration of Life Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday June 2, 2018, at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Family will greet friends 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 1, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park.
Susie was born in 1927 in Kansas City, Missouri, to Roy and Elizabeth Montgomery. She married Leroy H. Bell in 1947. Together, they had four children. In her earlier years, she worked as a school teacher, volunteered for the Cadet Nurse Corps and was a stay-at-home mother. She retired from the Area Education Agency as a laminator and engraver. Susie was a longtime member of St. John's United Methodist Church. She loved the Chicago Cubs, horse races, baking cookies, eagle watching and spending time with family and friends.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Larry Bell, Michael (Verda) Bell, Ronald (Linda) Bell and Nancy Bell; grandchildren, Sean (Eleana) Bell, Michael Bell, Lisa (Scott) Burger, Meagan (Brent) Podkulski; great-grandchildren, Alexander, Nicholas, Jillian, Abigail, Brayden.
