April 29, 1939-April 15, 2018
MOSCOW, Iowa – Irene M. Meyer, 78, of Moscow, Iowa, passed away Sunday, April 15, 2018, at Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty, Iowa, surrounded by her family.
Irene was born in Wilton on April 29, 1939, to Raymond and Lilly (Reinking) Iserhott. She attended Wilton High School. Irene married Donald C. Meyer on March 24, 1956, in Wilton. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Muscatine. She worked many years at Louis Rich, West Liberty, and CDS in Wilton. Irene enjoyed needlework, Hawkeye sports and flower gardening. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 20, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. at the Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Muscatine. Interment will be in the Moscow Cemetery.
Irene is survived by her husband of 62 years, Don of Moscow; children, Rebecca (Doug) Taylor of Austin, Texas, Thomas (Diane) Meyer and Michael Meyer both of Muscatine, Jeffrey Meyer of Cedar Rapids, and Diane Meyer (Kevin Stewart) of West Des Moines,; five grandchildren, Heather, Matthew and Hana Meyer and David and Christine Taylor; four great-grandchildren; and her sister, Marion (Charles) Rathjen of Marengo.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Catherine Shepherd.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church.
