Iva Cheek-Campbell

August 19, 1931-May 26,2018
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Iva Irene Cheek Campbell, 86, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away at 6:47 a.m. on May 26, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, working in her yard with her flowers, baking cookies for family and friends, and always taking care of others. All that knew her loved her. She was a member of Galloway Baptist Church in Springfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Oren W. Cheek; husband of eight months, Winford Campbell; daughters, Connie Cheek and Linda Weaver; son, David Cheek; son-in-law, James Weaver; two brothers, three sisters, and parents, W.E. and Iva A. Anglen of Conway, Missouri.
She is survived by her daughters, Bonnie (Larry) Boyd of Springfield, Marsha (Ken) Miller of Springfield, and Karen (Dick) Mustain of Fairbanks, Alaska; sister, Thelma Jones of Davenport; ten grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many close family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 31, 2018, at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Harmony Cemetery in Long Lane, Missouri. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, at the funeral home.