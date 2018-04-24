March 19, 1920-April 21, 2018
MOLINE — J. Wallace “Wallie” Erickson, 98, of Moline, passed away Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Trinity Rock Island.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at First Lutheran Church, 1230 5th Ave., Moline, with a visitation preceding from 11 a.m. until the service. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church of Moline. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd. is assisting the family with arrangements.
Wallie was born on March 19, 1920. in Moline, the son of John and Olga (Becker) Erickson. He married Rosaline Wexell on April 28, 1957, at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Wallie began his career at First National Bank of Moline in December 1940, working there for 45 years, retiring in January 1986 as a senior vice president.
Wallie was a veteran, proudly serving in the United States Army from 1942-1945. He was a member of Thor Lodge 9, Internal Order of Vikings. He was a member of First Lutheran Church of Moline, where he was very active and involved with all aspects of the church, including serving as Sunday school teacher, Boy Scout leader, council member, choir member, and Memorial Fund treasurer. He was involved with the Eastern Chapter Polka Club of Iowa, Junior Achievement, the Moline Exchange Club and the Moline American Legion Post 246. He was the city treasurer for the city of Moline and was a founding member and served on committees for the Quad-City Chapter of the American Liver Foundation. Wallie was a volunteer at Trinity Hospital in Moline, serving close to 4,500 hours. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, and enjoyed fishing, golfing, and trips to Graves Lake in Remer, Minnesota, for over 70 years. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Rosaline; children, Karen (Terry) Thomasson, Bettendorf, Joel (Mary) Erickson, Durand, Illinois, and Kris (Brian) Keller, Geneva, Illinois; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
