Jack Lundeen

July 2, 1928-April 4, 2018
EAST MOLINE — Jack E. Lundeen, 89, East Moline, passed away Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Monday at Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, where the East Moline American Legion Post 227 will conduct Military Honors. Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, where he was a member, or to Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities.
Jack was born July 2, 1928 in Moline, the son of Clair and Mildred (Haub) Lundeen. He married Mary Ann Willems on August 24, 1957, in East Moline. She died in September 1958. He married Hazel Schmidt on September 2, 1960. Jack served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Jack did his undergraduate at Augustana College, Rock Island, and received his master's degree from University of Iowa. He retired as principal from D.B. Hoffman Middle School, East Moline. He was a member of the I.E.A., N.E.A., Illinois School of Principals, National Association of School Principals, was a life member of the PTA and the East Moline American Legion. Jack was an avid Chicago Cubs and Fighting Illini fan.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Hazel; children, Lydia (Michael) Pierce, Wichita, Kansas, and Greg Lundeen, Omaha, Nebraska; and grandchildren, Collin (Sara) Pierce, Ian Pierce, Sean Lundeen, Jennifer Lundeen (fiance Shaun Gorrin) and Nick Lundeen.
In addition to his first wife, Mary Ann, he was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jill.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com