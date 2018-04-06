Jack Peveler

September 20, 1937- April 4, 2018
SILVIS — Jack C. Peveler, 80, Silvis, formerly of Atkinson, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday April 4, 2018, at Aspen Rehab & Health Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 9, 2018, at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo Chapel. Burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral service, 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice.
Jack was born on September 20, 1937, the son of Howard and Clara (Speice) Peveler, in Davenport. He graduated from Clinton High School. Jack was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He worked as a supervisor for John Deere Harvester Works in Moline for 22 years. Jack then moved to Los Angeles, where he worked for Boeing Aircraft. He retired from Boeing in 2000. Jack was a member of the Free Masons and the First Baptist Church in Camanche, Iowa. He enjoyed painting, learning and preserving history, and going fishing. Jack also loved his dogs.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Shonda Besse, Ormond, Florida, Rhonda (Brian) Maynard, Greenfield, Indiana, Lourie (Bill) Morrissey, Bettendorf, and Michelle Gibson, Kewanee, Illinois; son, Scott Peveler, The Dalles, Oregon; and five grandchildren. Jack is also survived by his sister, Judy (Mike) McNalty, Coal Valley.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Clara; sister, Evelyn Bower; and a half-brother, Rodney Peveler.
