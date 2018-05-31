March 19, 1935-May 28, 2018
DAVENPORT — Jack R. Dittmer, 83, of Davenport, passed away Monday, May 28, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, June 1, 2018, at Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be left to New Hope Presbyterian Church, Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, or the Elks Club. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Jack was born March 19, 1935, in Davenport, to Allen and Ella (Ballhorn) Dittmer. He met the love of his life, Marj, while attending Central High School. They were united in marriage on May 8, 1954, at First Presbyterian Church, Davenport. Before his retirement at age 57, Jack worked at Marley Pump Company as an industrial engineer for 37 years.
Over many years, Jack was a baseball pitcher for Central High School, Augustana College and the Corn Belt League. In 1951, he was a member of the American Legion Baseball State Championship team. Jack was also an avid golfer, finishing runner-up in the Quad-Cities Amateur Open Division, and later champion in the senior and super senior divisions. Jack also enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing and dancing.
Those left honoring his memory include his loving wife of 64 years, Marj; children, Dave (Elena) Dittmer, Portland, Oregon, Debra (Rod) Moffitt, Eldridge, and Diane (Dave) Johnson, Laurens, Iowa; six grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by one brother.