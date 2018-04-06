Jackie Bohnsack

August 14, 1932-April 4, 2018
DAVENPORT — Jeannine “Jackie” L. Bohnsack, 85, of Davenport passed away Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, April 9, 2018, at Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services. Burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be left to Handicapped Development Center or Scott County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Jackie was born August 14, 1932, in Aledo, Illinois, to Harley and Mary (Sherman) Scranton. On October 16, 1954, she was united in marriage to Vernon Bohnsack in Davenport. Jackie worked for the City of Davenport, retiring in 1998.
Jackie loved playing cards on Tuesday with her friends and creating crafts. She was an avid reader.
Survivors include her son, Terry (Rolawnda); former daughter-in-law and friend, Cheryl; and grandson, Joshua.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Heather.