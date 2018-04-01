Jackie Bower

June 6, 1954 - March 24, 2018
DAVENPORT — Jacqueline Sue Bower, 63, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice, Bettendorf.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home served her family. Honoring her wish the rite of cremation has taken place. There were no services held.
She was born in Davenport, June 6, 1954, a daughter of Leonard and Beatrice Voelkers. She had worked on the Isle of Capri, Bettendorf. Survivors include her children, Tate (Jennifer) Gradin and Kezia Johnson; three grandchildren; two sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and two brothers.
