November 18, 1935-March 31, 2018
DAVENPORT — Jacqueline “Jackie” Neese, 82, of Davenport, passed away on Saturday, March 31, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. A funeral service will be held at noon Thursday, April 5, 2018, at Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the mortuary. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences and tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Jackie was born on November 18, 1935, in Davenport, to Charles and Irma (Bauswell) Hawkins. She was united in marriage to Norman Neese on July 4, 1957, in Gulf Port, Illinois He passed away February 8, 2008.
Jackie was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed watching John Wayne movies and loved playing bingo. She would share her quick wit with others.
She is survived by her children, Irma (Randy) Cook, Mary (Roy) Robinson, Bob (Patt) Neese, Cindy (Al) Trivette, Patty Neese, Eddie Neese, Ted (Linda) Neese, and Janie (Keith) Haislip; siblings, Alice Ashley and Hank Hawkins; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Norman; parents; brother, Charles; sisters, Marilyn and Lavern; three grandchildren, Keith Haislip Jr., Kevin Penrod, and Melissa Cook.