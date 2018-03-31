June 1, 1936-March 27, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services for Jacqueline R. Bostic, 81, of Davenport, will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary chapel in Davenport. The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. until service time at the mortuary. The family requests that those attending wear Jacqueline's favorite colors, red and white. Inurnment will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens on Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. Those wishing to attend the cemetery service should meet at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary at 1:30 p.m. Mrs. Bostic passed away on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at St. Mary's Healthcare Center in Davenport.
Jacqueline Rose Norville was born on June 1, 1936 in Iowa City, the daughter of Robert and Mamie (Tansel) Norville. She was united in marriage to James D. Bostic and later married to Robert E. Young. Jacqueline worked as a nurse and for United Neighbors. She was also a devoted housewife and homemaker. She was actively involved in neighborhood political gatherings and Epsy Stokes Youth Group with the assistance of Mary Campbell. Jacqueline was a strong woman who loved children.
She is survived by her children, Teresa Bostic, Bobby (Kathy) Bostic, Kirk Bostic, Yvonne Rudd, Tawniece Rudd, Dawnya (Dan) Forler, Junior Young; siblings, Dennis Norville, Shirley Hester, Judy Fisher, Sheila Burrage, Star (Michael) Doak; 17 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and many more.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, James and Robert, and son, Anthony “Tony” Bostic.
Memorials may be directed to the family, in care of Dawnya Forler.
