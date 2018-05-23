Jacquelyn Polansky

September 4, 1933-May 21, 2018
DeWITT, Iowa — Jacquelyn M. (Mrs. Richard) Polansky, 84, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, May 21, 2018, at Westwing Place, DeWitt, following a brief battle with cancer.
Jacquelyn Marlene England was born September 4, 1933, an identical twin to Wayne and Elizabeth (Schuerer) England in Cedar Rapids. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids. Jacquelyn was a loving wife and mother and loyal friend, a self-taught musician, an amateur artist and avid crafter. She loved to play golf at Springbrook in DeWitt with her husband and friends. Jacquelyn also loved to play bridge with her group of girlfriends. She was a member and secretary of the DeWitt Noon Lions, a lifelong Missouri Synod Lutheran belonging to the Grace Lutheran Congregation in DeWitt. Jacquelyn played the organ for services at Zion Lutheran in Hiawatha, Iowa, for over two decades. One of her last wishes was to tell everyone that she had a wonderful life, a great husband and great sons.
Jacquelyn is survived by her loving husband of nearly 32 years, Richard A. Polansky; her sons, Steven (Virginia) Wisehart of Clark, Missouri, Mark (Janell) Wisehart of Salida, Colorado; her stepsons, Paul (Denise) Polansky of Cedar Rapids and Matthew (Sally) Polansky of Atkins; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding Jacquelyn in death were her grandson, Clayton R. Wisehart; her twin sister, Jocelyn Cornell; her brother, Gary England; her first husband, James F. Wisehart; and her parents.
Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, May 25, 2018. A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt. Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be expressed www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.