James Callahan

January 22, 1957-May 30, 2018
CLINTON — James Edward Callahan, 61, of Clinton, died Wednesday evening, May 30, 2018, in rural Clinton County as the result of a traffic accident.
He was born January 22, 1957, in DeWitt to Charles and Anna (Jaycox) Callahan. He attended St. Joseph Catholic School and Central Community Schools. Early in his life, Jim worked construction in the Midwest and Florida. For nearly 30 years, Jim worked for ADM in Clinton and was looking forward to retirement. He married Mary Thomas on September 3, 1994, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt.
Jim loved fishing and boating, spending time outdoors and time spent with his grandchildren. He was fun-loving in everything that he did.
Surviving are his wife, Mary; a son, Tim Callahan of Davenport; daughters, Amber (Eric Cousins) Bauer of DeWitt and Lindsay (Chad Johnson) Bauer of Bettendorf; grandchildren, Kameryn Callahan, Hunter Callahan, Kaylee Callahan, Hannah Cousins, Andrew Cousins, Kaylyn Gilmore and Kinsley Johnson; siblings, Patricia Waack of DeWitt, Dan (Denise) Callahan of West Des Moines, Iowa, Connie Miller of DeWitt, Iowa, Susan (Jeff) Mossage of Aledo, Illinois; Cathi Callahan and Barb (Larry) Mork of DeWitt and Penny (Lane Burgess) Callahan of Spokane, Washington; numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Jim in death were his parents, a brother, Mike, a brother-in-law, Warren Waack.
The family will receive relatives and friends at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, June 3, 2018, with a vigil service at 5 p.m. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 4, 2018, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Clinton Lawn Cemetery.
